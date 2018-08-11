Ukraine / Zionism / Civil War /IMF vs BRICS (David Duke on Rense Radio)

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Dr. David Duke gives his astute analysis of the Ukranian crisis and all the conflicting elements there. He discusses the Zionist role in orchestrating much of the process and also speaks of the legitimate grievances of the Ukranian people, the forces at work in that country from an historical and social viewpoint.