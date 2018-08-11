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The 4 states of being. part 1
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14 views • August 11, 2018
There are 4 states repeated in nature under many different subjects. 4 is a balance.
An action between double dual oppositions.
This is only a taste of what 4 states are as it is a long study-experience that is taken to learn of these. However, it is important that we learn of their existence if we are to gain an understanding of our place in The Universe.
An action between double dual oppositions.
This is only a taste of what 4 states are as it is a long study-experience that is taken to learn of these. However, it is important that we learn of their existence if we are to gain an understanding of our place in The Universe.
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