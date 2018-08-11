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The Black state and what it is not.
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15 views • August 11, 2018
The Black state is not the Dark state, nor the Deep State. What Black is not is a part of the Deep State. The Black state is more hidden/unknown/questioned than the Deep State.
One man's freedom fighter is another's terrorist.
Central Bank.
The Black state can be in opposition to the New World Order.
The Black state can be the underground economy; also has been like Area 51 at one time.
Area 51 has gone thru a number of incarnations [states] over time. Today's Area 51 is not what is once was.
One man's freedom fighter is another's terrorist.
Central Bank.
The Black state can be in opposition to the New World Order.
The Black state can be the underground economy; also has been like Area 51 at one time.
Area 51 has gone thru a number of incarnations [states] over time. Today's Area 51 is not what is once was.
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