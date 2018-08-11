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JFH - The Holocaust: Shifting the Blame - Part 1
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116 views • August 11, 2018
"Shifting the Blame" examines the Holocaust by looking at key events in history that took place before the apparent Jewish genocide. By examining historical facts we begin to see a pattern of concealment and propaganda as we explore the Jewish role in the Russian Revolution and other events throughout our history.
Video by JFH
jewsforhitler.com
Video by JFH
jewsforhitler.com
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