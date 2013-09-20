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Infowars Nightly News Friday September 20 2013 Full Length
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7 views • August 11, 2018
On The September 20, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, Lee Ann McAdoo Hosts & Gigi Ernetta Interviews Mark Blaxill of The Canary Party. News Covered: Obamacare Defunded. D.C. Navy Yard The E.L.F. evidence with David Hall. Congressman:Suicide Pills. Journalism Professor Hopes for Death of NRA Members' Children After Navy Yard Shooting. Less Than Half Of Americans Want Stricter Gun Laws.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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