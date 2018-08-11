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Guided democracy: The Illusion of Choice
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16 views • August 11, 2018
A Guided democracy functions as a de facto autocracy. Under guided democracy, the state's continuous use of propaganda techniques prevents the electorate from having a significant impact on policy.
Daily Mail Link
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3102957/What-happened-Dave-s-Eton-chums-juice-bar-tycoon-scuba-instructor-Prime-Minister-pals-different-futures.html
CREDITS
“Stock footage provided by Videvo, downloaded from https://www.videvo.net”
Daily Mail Link
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3102957/What-happened-Dave-s-Eton-chums-juice-bar-tycoon-scuba-instructor-Prime-Minister-pals-different-futures.html
CREDITS
“Stock footage provided by Videvo, downloaded from https://www.videvo.net”
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