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Your Mind Controls Healing Not Drugs
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57 views • August 11, 2018
Wim Hof (the Iceman) tell his story about setting many world records by overcoming his fear and using his mind to control his body to push beyond normal comprehension. I have seen this man before a while back so it was god to see a new vid about him.
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