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Plum City Plunge 2018 – At Home with ABEL DANGER – A Brief Tour of the About Time Country Escape
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98 views • August 11, 2018
Originally recorded on July 21, 2018 – this short tour offers a glimpse behind the scenes of the Plum City Plunge, relaxing at the B&B with the Abel Danger crew and Captain Field McConnell.
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