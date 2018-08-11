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The "SMART" 5G Killer Technology Agenda with Special Guest Mark Steele
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668 views • August 11, 2018
he fifth generation 5G cellular mobile data network roll out is imminent. Does it merely bring us better download times and faster personal devices or is it in fact a serious danger to personal safety. Expert Mark Steele joins me to explain.
Download Mark Steele's Stunning PowerPoint as a PDF – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1v3tt4PBbGv-agqqWfpb60Gt9Mp1hnND-/view
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Download Mark Steele's Stunning PowerPoint as a PDF – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1v3tt4PBbGv-agqqWfpb60Gt9Mp1hnND-/view
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth and
enjoy exclusive content Only ON Patreon
www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
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