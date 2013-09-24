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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday September 24 2013 Full Length
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2 views • August 11, 2018
On The September 24, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, Paul Joseph Watson Hosts & We Interview Dr. John Hall. News Covered: State of Connecticut Refuses to Release Adam Lanza's Medical Records. Off Duty Soldier Armed With Handgun Saves 100 Lives During Mall Siege. Seventh Graders Suspended For Nine Months For Playing With Toy Gun... AT HOME. Americans' Belief That Gov't Is Too Powerful at Record Level.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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