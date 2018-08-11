Netanyahu, world's biggest hypocrite: David Duke

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Press TV has conducted an interview with David Duke, former member of the House of Representatives, about Iran's deputy ambassador to the UN warning Netanyahu against any miscalculation by planning to attack Iran in response to Netanyahu's threat of acting alone to stop Iran nuclear program.