© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Build-A-Burger by Frank Maddish - comic dystopian fiction for a fake news world.
Follow
0
Share
Report
376 views • August 11, 2018
Billy Griffin inherits a shortwave radio stolen from the 'Philadelphia Experiment'. He launches a pirate station, and after a conversation with a prank caller named 'God', finds himself lost in a parallel world. Credited as the sole creator of the burger and owner of the fast food chain 'Build-A-Burger', he expands into media with his hit show 'Infogod'. He meets a secret cabal known as the 'Alumniati', they want to help him start a revolution. But why? Visit: http://www.frankmaddish.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.