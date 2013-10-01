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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday October 1 2013 Full Length
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12 views • August 11, 2018
On The October 1, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, Paul Joseph Watson Hosts Tonight's Broadcast. News Covered: Government 'Shut Down' Doesn't Prevent Opening of $2 Billion NSA Spy Center. A Round-Up of the Police State Programs NOT Affected by a Government Shutdown. Surprise! Obamacare Health Insurance Exchange Websites Don't Work; HealthCare.gov A Total Mess.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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