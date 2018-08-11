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Off the Grid: Life on the Mesa
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67 views • August 11, 2018
Twenty-Five miles from town, a million miles from mainstream society, a loose-knit
community of radicals live in the desert, struggling to survive with little food,
less water and no electricity, as they cling to their unique vision of the American
dream.
Directors: Jeremy Stulberg, Randy Stulberg
2007
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
community of radicals live in the desert, struggling to survive with little food,
less water and no electricity, as they cling to their unique vision of the American
dream.
Directors: Jeremy Stulberg, Randy Stulberg
2007
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
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