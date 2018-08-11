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Urban Danger - The Film
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52 views • August 11, 2018
Danger is stalking the city.
Like it or not, its a fact... life in urban areas is about to radically change due to developments most people are not aware of. Find out what the issues are and what YOU can do to not only survive but also thrive.
Far from a “survivalist” film, Urban Danger takes a common-sense look at our roots, finding practical solutions to problems we face today.
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
Like it or not, its a fact... life in urban areas is about to radically change due to developments most people are not aware of. Find out what the issues are and what YOU can do to not only survive but also thrive.
Far from a “survivalist” film, Urban Danger takes a common-sense look at our roots, finding practical solutions to problems we face today.
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
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