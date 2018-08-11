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CHP Canada Convention 2014: Leader's Address
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35 views • August 11, 2018
Newly elected National Leader Rod Taylor addresses the Delegates and guests at the Gala Banquet. From the Christian Heritage Party's 2014 Convention that was held in November.
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
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