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The Pterosaur Photo NO One Is Alloweded to See.. As it REALLY is!
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149 views • August 11, 2018
'A Tale of Two photos.' One, an epic true sepia shot of a freshly downed Pteranodon in 1864 Vicksburg Virginia during the Civil War. The other, a 1999 newfangled imitation faking to be the original, a propaganda hit piece straw-man created by the usual culprits, truth hating fake news mainstream media, in order to obfuscate the reality of a recent living flying dinosaur that could potentially wake up deceived masses out of a widely established official (qu)academic 65 million years deception.
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