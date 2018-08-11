Drugs, DMT, Ayehuasca, Self-Help, Death, London Real, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan

You only have this short time on earth. Why should you spend it worrying about death? Everyone will have much more time dead than we will ever get to live, so take this chance now and live.



How many drugs do you need to love yourself or your family and friends. How many hits will it take for you to finally be ready now probably decades after you’ve already left the womb. 100 feet from the starting line and the starting gun has fired - What are you thinking about still rather than running?