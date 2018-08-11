© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Non compliance with NY gun confiscation Come And Take It
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • August 11, 2018
The people of NY MUST refuse to comply with these unconstitutional laws, or they will end up like the Australians and the Britians--disarmed by their own compliance.
I suggest NYers look to a little Texas history to see that gun control is a long-standing tactic of tyrants, and that refusing to be disarmed is the only stance available to those who love life and liberty.
Read about the history of the Come And Take It flag from 1835, and about Lexington and Concord, April 19, 1775.
I suggest NYers look to a little Texas history to see that gun control is a long-standing tactic of tyrants, and that refusing to be disarmed is the only stance available to those who love life and liberty.
Read about the history of the Come And Take It flag from 1835, and about Lexington and Concord, April 19, 1775.
Keywords
gun rightssecond amendmentobamafirearmsgun controlnew yorkgun confiscationgun violenceshall not be infringedunconstitutionalhandgunsnon-complianceassault weaponsconcordgonzales texastexas historycome and take itdisarmedfederal assault weapons banhigh-capacity magazinelexingtonnew york penal lawnew york safe act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.