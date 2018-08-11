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Sheltering-in-Place : A Family Guide
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141 views • August 11, 2018
Sheltering-in-place : a family guide / written by Wayne LeBaron and Kevin McDonald ; produced by Kevin McDonald. 2005
Presents a step-by-step guide through the process of turning the home into a shelter against a chemical or biological incident as well as fallout.
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
Presents a step-by-step guide through the process of turning the home into a shelter against a chemical or biological incident as well as fallout.
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
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