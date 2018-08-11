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Strategic Relocation Documentary Film Featuring Joel Skousen
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146 views • August 11, 2018
The world is becoming increasingly unstable. Debt levels are unsustainable, world financial markets are calling for constant bailouts. Any number of these crises can lead to a break down in the social order of the high density urban areas of the United States. Could you survive without public utilities or supermarkets through a winter? Strategic Relocation has the answers.
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