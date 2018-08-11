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Response to the Sandy Hook, and every other, mass shooting, patterned after the Demand A Plan vid
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489 views • August 11, 2018
Response to mass shootings.
result from concentrated masses of disarmed victims, and a crumbling society with increasing numbers of evildoers.
The solution is not to disarm the rest of us, so we are all just as helpless...
Nor is the solution to give the government the same monopoly of force that the shooter had...
We will NOT allow ourselves to be disarmed in the face of such evils, precisely because we love life and liberty, and will do whatever is necessary to defend both.
result from concentrated masses of disarmed victims, and a crumbling society with increasing numbers of evildoers.
The solution is not to disarm the rest of us, so we are all just as helpless...
Nor is the solution to give the government the same monopoly of force that the shooter had...
We will NOT allow ourselves to be disarmed in the face of such evils, precisely because we love life and liberty, and will do whatever is necessary to defend both.
Keywords
second amendmentgun controlsandy hookmass shootinggun violenceshall not be infringedhandgunschris rockassault weaponscelebritiesbeyoncegonzales texasmachine gunsmaig coalitionsmall arms and light weaponsartistsaziz ansaricarey mulligancome and take itconan o'briendemand a planjamie foxxjason batemanjennifer anistonjeremy rennerjessica albajohn legendjohn slatteryjon hammnick offermanrashida jonesselana gomez
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