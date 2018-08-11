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History Oct 2, 1835 of the Come And Take It flag related to gun control, gun bans, and confiscation
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120 views • August 11, 2018
Detailed history of the October 2, 1835 Come And Take It flag, highly relevant in the current discussion over banning assault weapons, high capacity magazines, handguns; and to the discussions over gun control, the Second Amendment, "shall not be infringed."
This video references Texas history, a letter from Stephen F. Austin. It references The Alamo, Mexican General Santa Anna, Gonzales, Texas, Mexico, and others.
This video references Texas history, a letter from Stephen F. Austin. It references The Alamo, Mexican General Santa Anna, Gonzales, Texas, Mexico, and others.
Keywords
gun rightssecond amendmentobamafirearmsgun controldeclaration of independencemexicobidengun confiscationgun violenceban gunsshall not be infringedhandgunsaustin texasassault weaponscannoncome and take it flaggonzales texashigh capacity magazinesmachine gunsmaig coalitionmayors against illegal gunssanta annasmall arms and light weaponsstephen f. austintexas historytexas independencethe alamo
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