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Nikola Tesla vs Thomas Edison - How The Course Of History Was Changed (80,000+ YouTube views)
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60 views • August 11, 2018
International bankers and industry capitalists colluded to hijack Nikola Tesla's invention that would have provided the world with free-energy. Over 100 years ago EVs and charging stations were common on the roads and would be affordable for all today if the technology wasn't suppressed in favor of the highly polluting and costly internal ("infernal") combustion engine. Society is now being punished with increasing taxation and restrictions for the environmental mess the profiteers have caused.
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