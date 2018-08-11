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Chart Lesson: God was Not Talking to You
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5 views • August 11, 2018
While many people think the Bible is a collection of stories, it is rather a description of God's purpose for the ages. Not everything in the Bible is God talking to you.
http://www.graceambassadors.com/
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Dec 7, 2013
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
http://www.graceambassadors.com/
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Dec 7, 2013
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
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