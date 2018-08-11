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3x3x5 Cuboid Walk-through Solve
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78 views • August 11, 2018
This is a walk-through solve of a 3x3x5 cuboid. The 3x3x5 is a shape-shifting puzzle, so it looks really crazy difficult when it's scrambled. It can be solved by shape first and then color, or, as I show you in this video, we solve a little by shape and color at the same time. First we solve the inner 3x3 and then the top and bottom extension layers.
This puzzle is manufactured by Calvin's Puzzles.
This puzzle is manufactured by Calvin's Puzzles.
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