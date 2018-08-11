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Alone in the Wilderness
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327 views • August 11, 2018
www.DickProenneke.com - "Alone in the Wilderness" is the story of Dick Proenneke living in the Alaska wilderness. Dick filmed his adventures so he could show his relatives in the lower 48 states what life was like in Alaska, building his cabin, hunting for food and exploring the area.
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
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