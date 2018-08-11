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Chart Lesson: Rightly Dividing the Twelve Tribes
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8 views • August 11, 2018
We are all one in the body of Christ, and yet there are plenty of books in the Bible that describe a separation that God made between Jew and Gentile. Learn the basics of rightly dividing the scripture about the twelve tribes of Israel from the church the body of Christ.
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - July 28, 2013
http://www.graceambassadors.com/
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - July 28, 2013
http://www.graceambassadors.com/
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
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