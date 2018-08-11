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ASE-AFED AUTO FIRE EXTINGUISHER LIVE DEMO - GUARANTEED to PUT OUT ENGINE FIRE in 20 SECONDS or LESS
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41 views • August 11, 2018
ASE-AFED AUTO FIRE EXTINGUISHER LIVE DEMO - GUARANTEED to PUT OUT ENGINE FIRE in 20 SECONDS or LESS
Over 250,000 Auto / Truck Engine Fires every year in the USA Alone. Save Lives and damage to ones vehicle.
User installable in seconds. One unit covers one cubic meter. Able to use on any car, truck, bus, inboard boat engine, power generator or electrical transformer. www.ase-safety.com
Over 250,000 Auto / Truck Engine Fires every year in the USA Alone. Save Lives and damage to ones vehicle.
User installable in seconds. One unit covers one cubic meter. Able to use on any car, truck, bus, inboard boat engine, power generator or electrical transformer. www.ase-safety.com
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