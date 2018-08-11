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Steven Crowder-Twist: Stealing Jobs From Illegals
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39 views • August 11, 2018
Steven Crowder takes a hidden camera and shows how much
illegals can make tax free, proving that illegals can work here
and avoid taxes that open border policy politicians say they pay
and contribute. Then in a turn around, he steals their jobs...LOL
Copyright, CRTV 2018
For Educational Purpose Only.
illegals can make tax free, proving that illegals can work here
and avoid taxes that open border policy politicians say they pay
and contribute. Then in a turn around, he steals their jobs...LOL
Copyright, CRTV 2018
For Educational Purpose Only.
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