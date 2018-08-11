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Blackmailed Pedoperv Billy Graham|Refutation Of Ruben Israel's PUFF GRAHAM Video- Pt11
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26 views • August 11, 2018
The Illuminati have refined the art of deception far beyond what the common man has imagined. The very life & liberty of humanity requires the unmasking of their deceptions. That's what this vid is about.....with some humor to lighten the blow.
http://educate-yourself.org/mc/illumformula5Bchap.shtml
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/biggestsecret/matrix/matrix16.htm
http://www.whale.to/b/sp/5.html#Billy%20Graham
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_Vl3vy41nc
http://educate-yourself.org/mc/illumformula5Bchap.shtml
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/biggestsecret/matrix/matrix16.htm
http://www.whale.to/b/sp/5.html#Billy%20Graham
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_Vl3vy41nc
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