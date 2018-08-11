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Kevin Burnor Story
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73 views • August 11, 2018
Kevin has suffered at the hands of the Military Industrial Intelligence Complex for 26 years. It began when his son unknowingly gave him a toxic drink, includes his honorable discharge from the Air Force after refusing to board a plane that later crashed, his ministry as pastor, and his fleeing from America due to the non-consensual torture devices implanted in his body. Keri Burnor, who successfully removed weaponized nanotechnology from her own body, interviews Kevin.
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