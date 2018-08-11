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Chart Lesson: Old and New Testament Pattern
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3 views • August 11, 2018
This dispensational chart walks through the difference between the Old Testament and the New showing the three-fold pattern of calling out a nation, being led through the wilderness, and then entering the promised land.
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Mar 3rd, 2013
http://www.graceambassadors.com/
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
Chart: Old and New Testament Pattern
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Mar 3rd, 2013
http://www.graceambassadors.com/
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
Chart: Old and New Testament Pattern
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