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Infowars Nightly News Thursday October 3 2013 Full Length
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16 views • August 11, 2018
On The October 3, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, David Knight Hosts & We Interview HSBC Whistleblower Everett Stern. News Covered: Woman With Baby Rams Gates Near White House; America Freaks Out. Barrycades: Feds Try to Shut Down Privately Owned Mount Vernon. Government Shutdown: John Boehner's Private Fight For Hill Health Subsidies. IMF Head Warns US Debt Crisis Threatens World Economy.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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