© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Caroline Jones - plays Country Girl
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • August 11, 2018
Singer/Songwriter Caroline Jones visits N.W. Los Angeles and stops by Normans' Rare Guitars. She treats us to her beautiful song "Country Girl" (which she says is her bio) and plays it on a 1945 Martin, 00-18. I'm surprised they let the high E string be a little flat.... but that really doesn't take away from her song.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.