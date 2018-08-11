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SGT Reports on The Face Of Evil
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164 views • August 11, 2018
A well explained video on YouTubes' silencing of free speech. If big brother or its' minions think people are exposing their corruption, lies and propaganda...they'll shut down your videos, plain and simple. If you have a huge public presence like Hastings, Bourdain, John Kennedy, John Lennon Gandhi, and many others, [they] will just outright kill you, or "suicide" you. (plant the scene to make it look like suicide).
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