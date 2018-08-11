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Chart Lesson - The Missing Cross
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6 views • August 11, 2018
Why is the preaching of the cross missing from so many churches? Perhaps it is because it is missing from so much of the Bible. Learn how to find the preaching of the cross and why it is only found in Paul's epistles. Taught by Jeremey Johnson Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Dec 8th, 2012
http://www.graceambassadors.com/
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http://www.graceambassadors.com/
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
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