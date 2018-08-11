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BILLY GRAHAM WAS A PEDOPHILE!| Refutation of Ruben Israel's PUFF GRAHAM Video - Pt10
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407 views • August 11, 2018
"I do not see how any Christian, most of all a Christian minister, can go into these secret lodges with unbelievers. -D.L. Moody
Billy is not in any sense stupid. He is an anti christ agent of hell. Ask yourself. defender of Billy. why is he so celebrated in such a time of evil. Trump is hated billy is loved by the satanic scum media? BIRDS OF A FEATHER FLOCK and have satanic orgies together... enough said
Billy is not in any sense stupid. He is an anti christ agent of hell. Ask yourself. defender of Billy. why is he so celebrated in such a time of evil. Trump is hated billy is loved by the satanic scum media? BIRDS OF A FEATHER FLOCK and have satanic orgies together... enough said
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