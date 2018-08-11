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Jesus Defeats Nanotechnology - Keri Burnor
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239 views • August 11, 2018
True Story from Targeted to Free, The CtWH (Christ the Wall Hermitage) Team offers consulting alongside a proprietary Action Plan Program to assist the client to help themselves become free from specifically identified, unwanted interference from hostile programs that violate their rights and negatively impact their life. Our program is based upon experience achieving documented success.
Visit www.clergyvictim.com [email protected]
Visit www.clergyvictim.com [email protected]
Keywords
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