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InfoWars August 10th 2018 - Alec Clone has re-surfaced - He Moved to www.InfoWars.Info
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347 views • August 11, 2018
InfoWars August 10th 2018 - Alec has re-surfaced - He Moved to www.InfoWars.Info
Alec was banned off the internet over a year ago by Network solutions. The parody character Alec had his website hi-jacked by Network Solutions. As the tin foil selling Alec got web traffic and popularity greedy maniacal Network Solutions plotted to take the site and its traffic.
You must Buy! Resist! and Fight! - Go to InfoWarsStore.com and support Alex Jones.
Alec was banned off the internet over a year ago by Network solutions. The parody character Alec had his website hi-jacked by Network Solutions. As the tin foil selling Alec got web traffic and popularity greedy maniacal Network Solutions plotted to take the site and its traffic.
You must Buy! Resist! and Fight! - Go to InfoWarsStore.com and support Alex Jones.
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