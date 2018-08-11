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HFZY60 EEBD DEMO PVD TRAINING VIETNAM 2018 APRIL 11
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10 views • August 11, 2018
This Video was done just North of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on April 11, 2018. They are our Authorized Distributor for Sales and Training on our Products used for Fire Fighting and Rescue or Escape in Vietnam. Our AFSY30 / HFZY30 / AFSY60/AFSY60 EEBD manufactures breathable air ( either 30 or 60 Minutes ) using KO2 - potassium superoxide to manufacture breathable air ( 21% Oxygen / 78% Nitrogen ), Learn More www.ase-safety.com
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