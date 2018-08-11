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CryptoBeast #9 Gram H-00047, Timothy Leary & John Perry Barlow - with Robert Forte & Joe Atwill
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31 views • August 11, 2018
In the wake of cyber-pioneer, Grateful Dead lyricist, Electronic Frontier Foundation founder, and cattle rancher John Perry Barlow's recent passing, we will remember him and Timothy Leary with someone who knew both men well: Robert Forte. Barlow and Leary were at the epicenter of the counter-culture, and spent their careers surrounded by intelligence agents. Were they working for We The People or The Man? Or both?
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