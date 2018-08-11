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Part 5(a) Burning With The Man; Silicon Valley's Secret Weapon: The Shadow History of Burners
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29 views • August 11, 2018
Part 5 of a 7 part series. This part, looking at government involvement in Burning Man, was so big we had to break it into 2. Join Internet pioneer Steve Outtrim and counterculture expert Jan Irvin to look at the many agencies involved in the largest event on Federal land.
Citations: https://burners.me/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/shadow-history-of-burners-part-5a-burning-with-the-man.pptx
Citations: https://burners.me/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/shadow-history-of-burners-part-5a-burning-with-the-man.pptx
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