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Part 7 Social Engineering on the Electronic Frontier; Silicon Valley's Secret Weapon: Shadow History
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21 views • August 11, 2018
In the conclusion of this 7 part series, Steve Outtrim draws all of his research together to present his hypothesis. The work is then tied to recent events, including the #occupy movement, LARPing on YouTube, pedo-normalization, AntiFa & use of Weaponized A.I. Propaganda in the 2016 US Election.
If you only watch one episode of this series, watch this one: it has the most recent information.
Citations: https://burners.me/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/shadow-history-of-burners-part-7-final.pptx
If you only watch one episode of this series, watch this one: it has the most recent information.
Citations: https://burners.me/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/shadow-history-of-burners-part-7-final.pptx
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