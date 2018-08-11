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CryptoBeast #12 - The Time We Stole the Internet from South America
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133 views • August 11, 2018
Stafford Beer is one of my heroes, someone whose thinking I followed in my own companies. I look at the role he played in creating the Cybernet, which connected the entire Chilean economy and society to a Star Trek-like bridge in the Presidential Palace. The Cybernet disappeared after Allende died in a CIA-backed coup in 1973.
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