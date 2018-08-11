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Grace Ambassadors - Basic Chart Lesson
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10 views • August 11, 2018
Grace Ambassadors - Basic Chart Lesson
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Aug 19th, 2012 meeting Knowing what God has revealed in the Bible will greatly benefit your Bible study. In this basic chart lesson learn the difference between God's prophesied purpose for the earth, and his mystery purpose for heaven.
Find more mid Acts dispensational resources here: www.graceambassadors.com
Uploaded under Creative Commons Permission
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Aug 19th, 2012 meeting Knowing what God has revealed in the Bible will greatly benefit your Bible study. In this basic chart lesson learn the difference between God's prophesied purpose for the earth, and his mystery purpose for heaven.
Find more mid Acts dispensational resources here: www.graceambassadors.com
Uploaded under Creative Commons Permission
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