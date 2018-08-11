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Christian persecution: Why God allows it
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17 views • August 11, 2018
2 Thessalonians 1:4 So that we ourselves glory in you in the churches of God for your patience and faith in all your persecutions and tribulations that ye endure:
2 Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
2 Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
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