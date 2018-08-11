© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 6 The Who Zoo; Silicon Valley's Secret Weapon: The Shadow History of Burners
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 11, 2018
Part 6 of a 7 part series. Internet pioneer Steve Outtrim, creator of Burners.Me the largest independent site about Burning Man and Burner culture, takes an in-depth look at the Hidden History of Silicon Valley.
In Part 6 we look at the key figures behind Burning Man, and the surprising number of connections to the military/intelligence complex.
Citations: https://burners.me/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/shadow-history-of-burners-part-6-the-who-zoo.pptx
In Part 6 we look at the key figures behind Burning Man, and the surprising number of connections to the military/intelligence complex.
Citations: https://burners.me/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/shadow-history-of-burners-part-6-the-who-zoo.pptx
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.