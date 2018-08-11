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THOUSANDS have Resigned due to POTUS Executive Order
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35 views • August 11, 2018
On December 21, 2017 President Trump signed an executive order that called for a national emergency to deal with the threat to humans due to human rights violations. I recently found out about the website compilation at http://www.resignation.info/list and made this video to make others aware of its existence. Literally thousands have resigned.
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