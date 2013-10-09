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Infowars Nightly News Wednesday October 9 2013 Full Length
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3 views • August 11, 2018
On The October 9, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, Lee Ann McAdoo Hosts & We Interview Journalist WhistleBlower Tosh Plumlee. News Covered: Congress To Probe Govt Attacks On Homeowners Businesses During Shutdown. Obamacare Marketplace: Personal Data Can Be Used For 'Law Enforcement and Audit Activities. Credit Score Needed For Obamacare And May Effect Rates.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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